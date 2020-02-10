Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OUTDOOR ALCOHOL-SOUTH GEORGIA
South Georgia city OKs outdoor alcohol to promote downtown
MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — A city in rural south Georgia hopes to promote special events in its downtown area by allowing people to sip alcohol outdoors. City officials in Moultrie recently approved an ordinance that legalizes open alcohol containers during certain city-sponsored events downtown. WALB-TV reports the change will get its first test in March during a downtown celebration called Second Saturday. City Manager Pete Dillard says officials hope allowing residents and visitors to roam downtown businesses while sipping a drink will boost the local economy.
FOX THEATRE-ORGAN
Theater's mighty instrument to undergo an 'organ transplant'
ATLANTA (AP) — The world-renown organ in Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is undergoing a major restoration project. Built in 1929, the Möller known as Mighty Mo is one of the largest theater organs in the United States. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that wear-and-tear has taken its toll on Mighty Mo. Switches that trigger the organ's pistons are plagued with leaky valves and balky contacts. Paint is flaking, and old repairs are coming undone. The year of restoration will cost just over $500,000. The work is being done by the A.E. Schlueter Pipe Organ Co. in the Lithonia area.
OFF-DUTY OFFICER SHOOTING
Police: Off-duty Atlanta officer tried to break up gunfight
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Atlanta police officer opened fire to try to break up a gunfight between two groups of people in a parking lot downtown. Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution one person died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. It's not clear, however, whether any of them were struck by bullets from the officer's service weapon. The officer, who was working an off-duty job, was not hurt. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. Campos says police found drugs and multiple high-powered rifles and handguns at the scene.
AIRPLANE-SEARCH
NTSB: No witnesses to Georgia plane crash have come forward
CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board says investigators trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash in a remote area of northern Georgia have not found any witnesses. Terry Williams says three NTSB investigators arrived at the scene Sunday and plan to move the wreckage to a secure location. He says they will look at the pilot's record and training, the aircraft's maintenance and weather conditions at the time of the crash. The wreckage was found Saturday, hours after the plane went missing from radar shortly after takeoff from the Atlanta area.
NORTH GEORGIA AIR SHOW
Dalton officials: Air show cancellation caught us off guard
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a north Georgia city say they were caught off-guard at the cancellation of the Wings Over Dalton Air Show. Dalton Municipal Airport Manager Andrew Wiersma says the promoter told him last month that he planned to cancel the May show because of poor advance ticket sales. The Daily Citizen News reports that Rome, Georgia-based JLC Air Show Management said in a letter to the city that only 158 tickets had been sold, well below projections. Brenda Little, a representative of the promoter, says digital ads have been successful in promoting in other air shows, but did not work this time.
ARMY HEADQUARTERS-GEORGIA
Georgia senators pushing Fort Benning for new Army corps HQ
FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's two U.S. senators are urging military leaders to choose Fort Benning for the headquarters of the Army's fourth corps headquarters. Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler call the busy post outside Columbus a “crown jewel of the Army” in a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. The Army recently announced Fort Benning is among three finalists to house the new corps headquarters. The headquarters will include more than 600 soldiers based in the U.S. and will maintain a rotational command post of about 200 troops in Europe. Other finalists are New York's Fort Drum and Kentucky's Fort Knox.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-POLICE
Officer charged with killing wife after abuse allegation
EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a police officer who said his wife killed herself during an argument has been charged with her murder. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Eatonton Police Officer Michael Perrault was charged with murder in the death of his wife Amanda Perrault. Her death came about a week after she had accused her husband of domestic violence. Sills says 44-year-old Amanda Perrault was found fatally shot in the head at her home on Monday. Michael Perrault told authorities his wife shot herself during an argument, but investigators concluded otherwise. He's been a Eatonton police officer since 2018.
AP-US-NICK-GORDON-DEATH
Autopsy: Nick Gordon died from heroin overdose
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy has found that Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner died from an accidental drug overdose. The medical examiner in Seminole County, Florida, says Nick Gordon overdosed on heroin on New Year's Day. Police say Gordon was found unresponsive at an Orlando-area hotel. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gordon's death came nearly five years after Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012.