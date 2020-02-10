Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LOTTERY LUCK
North Carolina man wins big lottery prize for a second time
MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Lottery luck has smiled on a North Carolina man for the second time in seven years. Donald Hildebran won $250,000 after buying four 20X The Cash scratch-off tickets at a convenience store in Morganton on Tuesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release. It wasn't the first time Hildebran has hit it big in the lottery. In 2013, he won $200,000 in the Extreme Cash game. Hildebran, a retiree from Connelly Springs, told lottery officials he spent some of his first prize on a beach trip and plans to do the same with his new prize.
INMATE DEATH
Sheriff: Inmate dies in apparent jail suicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say an inmate at the Guilford County jail in High Point has died after being found unresponsive in his cell. Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release that Herbert Junior Wilson, 58, of High Point, apparently hanged himself in his cell Friday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Wilson was arrested by High Point police shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday and charged with attempted first-degree arson and domestic trespass. Shortly before 7 a.m., officers observed that Wilson had attempted suicide by hanging, the release states. Wilson was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he remained on life support before being pronounced dead Saturday.
BODY FOUND
Body found near North Carolina highway intersection
CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating after a body was found near the intersection of North Carolina Highway 42 and Interstate 40. Johnston County Sheriff's Office Captain Jeff Caldwell told WRAL-TV that the body was found on Saturday. Officials said a large homeless population is located near where the body was found. Early indications are that there was no foul play. The sheriff's office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the death.
CIVIL RIGHTS RALLY
Annual "Mass Moral March" draws thousands in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday in an annual march and rally designed to call for action on social and economic justice issues in North Carolina. The 14th annual “Mass Moral March on Raleigh" brings support from the state NAACP and over 200 other organizations. From the dozens of signs and banners people carried during the march, a clear message emerged: Change starts at the ballot box. The event began in 2007 with the leadership of then-state NAACP president the Rev. William Barber, who is now president of the national organization Repairers of the Breach. Barber told the crowd he is going to fight at the ballot box. He said: “It's time to vote.”
CORONAVIRUS MONITORING
Four people in North Carolina monitored for coronavirus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say four people who recently returned to Charlotte from China are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms. The Mecklenburg County Health Department said four were being held in self-quarantine. County Manager Dena Diorio told WRAL-TV that the four people _ who have not been identified publicly _ are considered “medium risk” for development of novel coronavirus, Diorio said the four were sent home for a voluntary, 14-day self-quarantine. She said they do not currently have any symptoms. The outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally. More than 700 people in China have died.
HOSPITAL SHOOTING
Police investigate shooting at Veterans Affairs hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say one person is in custody after a shooting at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Fayetteville, police said. WRAL-TV reports that investigators said a man was in the emergency room at the hospital Friday afternoon when a woman came in with a gun and shot him. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, but his condition was unknown. VA police detained the woman, with the assistance of Fayetteville police. The FBI said the two did not know each other. The FBI said no other patients or staff were nearby when the shooting occurred, and no one else was harmed.
FETUS-SEWER PUMP STATION
Police look for mother of unborn fetus found in pump station
HILLSBOROUGH , N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are searching for the mother of an unborn fetus that was found in a sewer pump station. The News & Observer reports that Hillsborough police say they want to make sure the mother doesn’t have any medical problems after what might have been a miscarriage or an assault. Lt. Davis Trimmer said police are very concerned about the mother. Police said in a news release that a town utilities worker found the fetus about 10:30 a.m. Friday while cleaning out a pump station on Orange Grove Road. The station had last been cleaned out on Wednesday.
COMMON CORE-SUPERINTENDENT
North Carolina schools chief pitching to end Common Core
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's schools chief wants a review of the state's K-12 Common Core standards, with a goal of getting rid of them. State Superintendent Mark Johnson said this week that his Department of Public Instruction will survey teachers and parents about the language arts and math standards that comprise Common Core. Johnson says he opposes Common Core, which was first approved by the State Board of Education in 2010 and reaffirmed in 2017. Johnson is making the pitch while running for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in next month's primary. Common Core critics complain it's a nationalization of education policy and standards.