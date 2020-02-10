Monday: Warmer, Cloudier Weather Returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some clouds, temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the morning commute across the Savannah metro; colder further inland and milder at the beach.
Today features a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm into the lower 70s at noon and peak in the mid to upper 70s by mid-afternoon. The forecast remains dry through the afternoon and into the evening as temperatures cool back into the 60s right around sunset.
Tuesday morning’s forecast is mild, mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog may occur before 9 a.m. The forecast becomes unseasonably warm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Record high temperatures may be broken; especially Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
The chance of rain peaks later Thursday into early Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through. Cooler, drier weather filters in heading into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.