Savannah Harbor Deepening Project included in Pres. Trump’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget request

“Georgia’s ports are the lifeblood of our local economies, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the state and ensuring that our hometown products have access to global markets,” said Senator Kelly Loeffler. “With the inclusion of critical funding for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) in President Trump’s 2021 budget, we are closer than ever to delivering this project and all its benefits to Georgia and the entire nation. I thank President Trump, Acting OMB Director Russ Vought, and the Corps of Engineers for demonstrating their commitment to keeping this project on track, and I look forward to continuing my work with local and federal entities to get SHEP over the finish line once and for all.”