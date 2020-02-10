Savannah Police investigating violent weekend that left 2 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a violent weekend in Savannah. Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings happening just hours apart.
The first was Saturday evening just after 5 p.m. Police say two people ended up in the parking lot of the Carey Hilliard’s on Abercorn Street after they were shot. One of the victims died at the hospital.
The second shooting happened on West 60th and Montgomery streets just after 8 p.m. One person was killed and two others were injured. At this time, police do not believe the shootings are connected.
Family of 17-year-old Alexis Devoe, who was killed at West 60th and Montgomery, say they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and that she wasn’t the intended target of Saturday night’s fatal shooting. A total of three people were hit by gunfire at West 60th and Montgomery streets.
Devoe was fatally wounded, while another person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A third was grazed and didn't go to the hospital.
Alexis Devoe’s family says Alexis was a talented dancer, the spark of her family, and a new mother. Her father says her 5-month-old son was in the car with her when she was shot.
“You missed the person that you were trying to get at, you took my daughter," said her father, Lamar Devoe. "She’s innocent. She had nothing to do with the quarrel that you all have among each other. She reached over in the car to protect her baby, and that’s probably why he’s still here and she’s not.”
