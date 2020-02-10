SCCPSS set to break ground on new Jenkins High School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Work is set to begin on a new Savannah-Chatham County school.
At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, school district officials will break ground on the new Jenkins High School facility on East Derenne Avenue.
The current Jenkins High building is being torn down and replaced with an entirely new campus.
The school board approved more than $1.3 million for this project. It is funded by E-SPLOST dollars.
If everything goes as planned, the new facility will be open for classes in August 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.