Spring-like weather ahead this week

Highs reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Mornings will be much warmer this week, starting Tuesday. Lows only fall to the lower 60s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning with patchy fog possible each morning. Warmer weather extends into the afternoons as highs top out near 80 on Tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm or two late morning into the afternoon, with another chance in the late evening.