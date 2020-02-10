Statesboro High on soft lockdown after another reported social media threat

“Statesboro High School has received a second anonymous threat at approximately 10:53 this morning. Law enforcement is aware, and with their support the school has activated additional security protocols. This includes placing the school in a soft lockdown that limits movement inside the building, reduces entry to the front entrance only, but allows students with off-campus classes and jobs to proceed with their schedules. If law enforcement advises stronger action, the school will alert parents and the public. We have asked for parents’ support in the following ways: Please encourage your children to remain off of their cellular phones and keep lines of communication open. We encourage parents to do the same. Law enforcement encourages you to remain out of the area. We ask for your cooperation to keep everyone safe. Your children are safe.”