Cameron leaving Jenkins for Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jason Cameron’s tenure as Jenkins head football coach was a fruitful one.
But it’s come to an end after three years.
Cameron will be introduced as the new head football coach at Vidalia High School Wednesday morning, WTOC has learned. He’ll take over for Lee Chomskis, who left for Lincoln County last month.
Cameron’s three seasons were the best stretch in Warrior program history. In his tenure, Jenkins went 33-7 with two region championships, a pair of quarterfinalist seasons, and the first semifinal appearance since 1966. The Warriors also posted nine All-State players under Cameron, and sent several to play college football at the FBS level.
At Vidalia, he’ll take over a program that has reached the playoffs each of the last eight years. But the Indians have made it out of the second round just once in that time.
Vidalia High has announced a press conference Wednesday morning to introduce Cameron as the new head football coach.
