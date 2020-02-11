Chatham Co. Police seek public’s help in search for missing man

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.
Police say 20-year-old Alexander Gaylor was last seen leaving a residence around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was driving a beige, 2004 Lincoln Town Car with Georgia license tag: RRF8892.
According to CCPD, family members have reason to be concerned about Gaylor’s wellbeing, and officers are working to locate him as quickly as possible.
Anyone with information about Gaylor’s whereabouts should call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.