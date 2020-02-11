CNT makes arrest after search warrant leads to seizure of drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning search warrant led to a narcotics seizure and an arrest in Savannah on Monday.
According to the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1200 block of West 41st Street. They say the warrant resulted in the seizure of various controlled substances that include a substantial amount of ecstasy, crack cocaine, and marijuana. They also seized $850.
CNT agents arrested 36-year-old William “Redd” Butler of Savannah and charged him with various felony related drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Butler was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.
CNT says its investigation into Butler began in January after CNT was tipped off that he was selling various controlled substances. Throughout the investigation, undercover CNT agents made drug purchases from Butler.
CNT estimates the street value of the seized narcotics to be up to $2,500 and say more charges are expected.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.