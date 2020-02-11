Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-11-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall to our west today into Wednesday. This will keep us very warm with only a slight chance for showers. Low pressure will travel to our north Thursday and trail a cold front through our area late Thursday. This will bring our best chance for showers and possible storms. High pressure builds in Friday and Saturday with drier, cooler weather. The forecast remains tricky Sunday and Monday with computer models conflicting our rain or not.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 81-84. Record high is 83.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 62-064.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for shower, highs 70-81. Record high is 83.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60 % chance for showers through daybreak, lows near 50.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs near 60.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
