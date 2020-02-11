Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-11-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall to our west today into Wednesday. This will keep us very warm with only a slight chance for showers. Low pressure will travel to our north Thursday and trail a cold front through our area late Thursday. This will bring our best chance for showers and possible storms. High pressure builds in Friday and Saturday with drier, cooler weather. The forecast remains tricky Sunday and Monday with computer models conflicting our rain or not.