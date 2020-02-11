Effingham Co. Day at the Ga. State Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday was Effingham County Day at the State Capitol in Atlanta.
Although the day is typically meant for county and business leaders to have their voices heard, a special group tagged along for a rare educational opportunity.
Of course, Effingham County Day is a great opportunity for people from the county to come and talk with local legislators it was some of the youngest residents of the county that truly had a day to remember.
A small group of students from Effingham County High School spent Tuesday out of the classroom. Taking a field trip to the state capitol.
While there they got the opportunity to listen to and meet with some of their own local representatives, tour the beautiful capitol building itself and even meet with delegates from University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and more.
An experience that for some was their very first time in Atlanta and for others was a chance to return to a place they love.
“It’s really amazing you know because being at school all day can be a bit tiresome," said Jalen Wright, a senior at ECHS. "So, it’s nice to come out here at the capitol and get this experience.”
“To see like the pictures and stuff and learn who was here before us and also the schools and to see how they’re working in the building basically,” said Takara Wallace, a senior at ECHS.
