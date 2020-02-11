Election officials holding training sessions on how to use new voting machines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As primaries start to take place this month, Georgia voters will have to wait to cast their ballots in March.
In the meantime, election officials are making sure those working the polls know how to operate the new voting machines, and this week, they will teach voters how to use the machines as well.
Chatham County Commissioner Jay Jones says whether you are in favor of the new voting machines or not, they are here and it’s time to learn how to use them so that your vote counts during the upcoming primary.
Last year, a judge ordered the state of Georgia to replace all its existing voting machines with new ones. These new machines will allow voters to cast their ballots electronically, and will also print a ballot that must be scanned before they leave the room.
Another part of the process that will be a little different is when voters first arrive at the polling locations. Previously, voters were greeted and had to fill out some information on a piece of paper. Now, voters will approach a poll worker and they will scan their ID. There will be no more slips of paper to fill out.
The Chatham County Commission and Board of Elections understands people may be antsy about using the new machines, so they have organized two public training sessions happening this week.
The morning session will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Southwest Public Library (14097 Abercorn St.) at 11 a.m. Later that evening, a second public session will be held at the International Longshoremen Hall (221 North Lathrop Avenue) at 6:30 p.m.
These sessions are free, although both spaces offer limited seating.
For more information, contact Jerome Irwin, Sr. at (912) 704-7217 or click here.
