Emanuel Co. student arrested after sending threatening text messages

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Emanuel County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer received information about a possible threat of violence by a student over text messaging to others on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office and the Emanuel County Board of Education were quickly notified by the school resource office. An investigation was launched and an 18-year-old student was taken in to custody, without incident, and charged with felony Terroristic Threats and Acts. He is currently being held without bond in the Emanuel County Jail.
The sheriff’s office says this appears to be an isolated incident with no further evidence of violence occurring.
