Family, friends react to weekend deaths in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in the Savannah community are mourning after four people lost their lives in three separate and awful incidents over the weekend - two shootings and a tragic crash.
Family and friends are in shock and mourning after losing their loved ones their tragically.
Alexis Devoe, who was shot and killed at West 60th and Montgomery streets Saturday, leaves behind a 5 month old son. Her family believes she was an innocent bystander.
“You missed the person that you were trying to get at, you took my daughter. She’s innocent. She had nothing to do with the quarrel that you all have among each other. She reached over in the car to protect her baby, and that’s probably why he’s still here and she’s not,” said Lamar Devoe.
Crystal Reynolds and her daughter Ijenae Reynolds died after they were pulled from a submerged car in a pond across from Lake Mayer Sunday morning.
Family members remember how much Crystal and Ijenae loved people and invested in their family. Now, Family, friends and strangers have set up a small memorial where they lost their lives.
“It’s hard knowing that leaving her children behind, and not just her children, two people, her and her daughter and I know God doesn’t make no mistakes but this is hard,” said Crystal’s cousin Sharonda Hills.
Savannah Royal Lions basketball coach, Todd Rhodes, coaches family members of all three victims and says his team will never be the same.
“To see them in the morning crying and grieving you know these kids that were happy and all that, now their whole life is gonna change," he said.
Rhodes says Crystal and Inaje Reynolds were a constant support system and a bright presence for everyone on the team. He also says Alexis Devoe was a caring mother and supportive sister.
“She always looked out for her brothers, she was always there to support you know. When the parents were at work, she was the one to step in to bring them to the football games and the basketball games.”
Now, family and friends are keeping the memory of Alexis, Crystal and Ijane alive by taking care of each other.
Savannah and Chatham County Police say both of these cases are still under investigation. The family of Crystal and Ijane Reynolds will be having a vigil Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the crash location.
To help these families, Savannah Royal Lions will be setting up a place for donations on their website.
