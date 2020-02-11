Female firefighter making history in Claxton

“My dad always told me if you feel like you want to do something pray about it and the Lord will give you your answer, and I feel like the Lord gave me my answer to be on the fire department so that’s why I’m here. Yeah I might not be able to do some of the things they do but I’m going to try my best to do them anyways so I tell them not to treat me like any female, just treat me like who I am,” she said.