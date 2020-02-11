Filmmaker suing state after not signing Ga.’s Israel oath

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC/AP) - A documentary filmmaker who refused to sign Georgia’s required oath involving Israel is suing the state, saying the law is in violation of free speech rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
A Georgia law passed in 2016 requires some people to sign an oath pledging not to boycott the Israeli government in order to do business in the state. In her federal lawsuit, Abby Martin says she refused and her scheduled appearance at Georgia Southern University was then canceled.
Below is a statement from Georgia Southern:
“Ms. Martin’s concerns appear to be related to requirements of a state law enacted in 2016. USG is reviewing the matter with the Georgia Attorney General’s office.”
