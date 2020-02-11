Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says eight-year veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is set to join the Dallas Mavericks after taking a buyout in Charlotte. The Mavericks plan to waive Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist. The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft behind former Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis. Kidd-Gilchrist gives a young Dallas team the size and experience to help defensively against elite forwards in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are in good position to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.