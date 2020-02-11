How to Cook an Easy Valentine’s Day Dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showing your Valentine that you care doesn’t have to cost a lot of time, money or effort, as long as it comes from the heart. Morning Break host Tim Guidera says cooking a homemade meal can be the best gesture this Friday. Thankfully for those of us who aren’t culinarily inclined, he says you can make this Five-Minute Fettuccine Alfredo as long as you know how to turn on a stove.
Ingredients
- 2 cups Heavy Cream
- 1 clove Garlic
- 1 cup Grated Parmesan cheese (Tim suggests you grate the cheese fresh yourself).
- Fresh fettuccine pasta
- Black pepper to taste
Directions
- Bring pot of water to a boil.
- In a skillet, pour heavy cream, and add 1 clove of garlic. Turn stove to low heat, and let the cream reduce to about 1 cup.
- Remove the garlic clove from the skillet, and throw away. Turn up the heat on the stove.
- Add the parmesan to the skillet. Stir to combine.
- Add butter to skillet. Stir to combine.
- Add pasta to pot to cook.
- While pasta cooks, stir sauce occasionally. If the sauce becomes to thick, take some of the water from the pot and stir it into the sauce.
- Strain pasta and pour it straight into the skillet.
- Toss pasta and sauce in skillet.
- Grate some more Parmesan cheese on top of the dish.
- Add some pepper.
