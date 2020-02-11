How to Cook an Easy Valentine’s Day Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo

February 11, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 2:40 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showing your Valentine that you care doesn’t have to cost a lot of time, money or effort, as long as it comes from the heart. Morning Break host Tim Guidera says cooking a homemade meal can be the best gesture this Friday. Thankfully for those of us who aren’t culinarily inclined, he says you can make this Five-Minute Fettuccine Alfredo as long as you know how to turn on a stove.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Heavy Cream
  • 1 clove Garlic
  • 1 cup Grated Parmesan cheese (Tim suggests you grate the cheese fresh yourself).
  • Fresh fettuccine pasta
  • Black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Bring pot of water to a boil.
  2. In a skillet, pour heavy cream, and add 1 clove of garlic. Turn stove to low heat, and let the cream reduce to about 1 cup.
  3. Remove the garlic clove from the skillet, and throw away. Turn up the heat on the stove.
  4. Add the parmesan to the skillet. Stir to combine.
  5. Add butter to skillet. Stir to combine.
  6. Add pasta to pot to cook.
  7. While pasta cooks, stir sauce occasionally. If the sauce becomes to thick, take some of the water from the pot and stir it into the sauce.
  8. Strain pasta and pour it straight into the skillet.
  9. Toss pasta and sauce in skillet.
  10. Grate some more Parmesan cheese on top of the dish.
  11. Add some pepper.

