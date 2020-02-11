Looking back at West Broad Street before becoming MLK Blvd.

“I think of a promenade," said Vaughnette Goode-Walker. "A place where you could go and see the Black Businesses, and be proud of what you saw, and not even know that there was another part of town, because during segregation, this was it. We didn’t go into the stores downtown and be treated the same way you were treated here on West Broad Street, the ‘Hoppin’-Poppin'' part of town, that’s what I like to talk about.”