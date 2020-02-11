Love March to End Gun Violence set for Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After two fatal shootings over the weekend, Savannah leaders say the violence needs to end.
They will host a Love March to End Gun Violence this weekend.
City leaders say they want to see an end to the gun violence, so rather than just take a stand they’re looking to create a love march.
The love march is designed to raise awareness about gun violence in our community and spread love. Although the event was planned before the weekends violence, they say enough is enough. Several Savannah city council aldermen organized the event in hopes of bringing the community together.
They say they know the problem, but must unite at the table to find the best solution. While the aldermen are training out of town, Detric Leggett says this walk is important to show solidarity. He wants it to lead to change.
“We have to be forward thinking and be more productive and create programs and be in places for our young people and do things that is more exotic. We got to do some things that’s out of the norm so that our young people know that we’re really thinking about them.”
Alderman Leggett says it’s important for everyone to be a part of the conversation as they work towards a safer community. The Love March to End Gun Violence begins at noon on Saturday at Daffin Park.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.