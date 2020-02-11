A memorable Valentine’s Day at the Davenport House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Davenport House in Savannah is offering a few ways to have a Valentine’s Day to remember.
The house museum is providing the opportunity for guests to get married or renew their vows in their landscaped garden. Despite the beautiful scenery, the reservation only costs a $100 donation. Ceremonies will be offered every 10 minutes from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
If you aren’t quite ready for that level of commitment, the Davenport House is also offering a fun date night activity. That evening, tours will include rooms usually off limits to guests. Those rooms will be available in order to help tell the story of Savannah’s Madeira tradition. You’ll also have the opportunity to taste some of the wine, called “potable gold” during the tour. That’s happening Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $22.
Reservations are recommended for both events. To secure your spot, you can call the Davenport House at 912-236-8097.
Jamie Credle, director of the Davenport House, stopped by Morning Break to share more about these events.
