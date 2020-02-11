A memorable Valentine’s Day at the Davenport House

If you aren’t quite ready for that level of commitment, the Davenport House is also offering a fun date night activity. That evening, tours will include rooms usually off limits to guests. Those rooms will be available in order to help tell the story of Savannah’s Madeira tradition. You’ll also have the opportunity to taste some of the wine, called “potable gold” during the tour. That’s happening Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $22.