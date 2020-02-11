National Weather Service confirms tornado in Waycross

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On our First Alert Weather Day, Feb. 6, there were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and less than a handful tornado warnings. The strong low pressure system moved through Georgia and South Carolina and caused some significant damage in some parts of both states. The National Weather Service out of Jacksonville sent out a survey team for the report of a tornado in Waycross. They found that a brief EF-0 touched down on the southwest side of the city near the CSX transportation crossroads.