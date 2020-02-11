Savannah Christian to premiere spring musical at Lucas Theatre

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Christian’s spring musical is coming up later this week and will show for three nights at the Lucas Theatre.
Students got their first look at what so many of them have been working on for so long last week. It’s still just a peek of what’s still to come.
Savannah Christian is performing “Seussical” for their spring musical. While a handful of students are on stage for the performance, the theater project will bring the entire school to Whoville.
"We have a theater production program and they are everything but the singing and dancing and acting on stage,” said Donna Stembridge, drama teacher at Savannah Christian. "So, they are lights and sound and they create the costumes and design sets and they paint. They’ve been painting for weeks now and creating different props for the show.
“We all get to come together, from third grade to seniors, all working together to try to accomplish this one thing,” said Will Hancock, a 12th grader at Savannah Christian. "It’s a really good bonding moment across the campus.
The whole school working together gives students opportunities to learn and teach together.
“It’s really cool to see the people that I’m working with who have more life experience than me, especially the high schoolers, who know what they’re doing more than me and can help me,” said 12th grader Ashley Dalsania. "Maybe they can teach me a few things and it’s a really cool experience to bond with them.
“Being with lower schoolers, middle schoolers, and high schoolers, it’s like you’re a mentor to them and they just really love it,” said Stembridge.
Savannah Christian’s Seussical premiers on Valentine’s Day 7:00 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday and a 3:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Tickets are $15.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.