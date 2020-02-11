Sealed Air: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $104.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.
The packaging company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $263 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.79 billion.
Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $4.95 billion.
Sealed Air shares have fallen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 4%. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.
