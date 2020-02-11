St. Patrick’s Day parking changes, new rideshare pick up locations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an event that draws crowds from across the country and it’s only five weeks away. The City of Savannah has been planning for Saint Patrick’s Day since June and Tuesday they brought up some changes to this year’s festivities, and what you need to know if you plan on coming to town for the festival and parade.
Savannah’s Director for Mobility and Parking Services says they’re about 90 percent sure that Johnson Square will join Indian Street as a designated area to meet a rideshare driver once you plug in a pick up on your phone.
The director added they are still working out some of the details, though, and should have more information about the idea at upcoming Saint Patrick's Day meetings.
City parking leaders are strongly urging visitors and locals to use other modes of transportation, instead of trying to drive and park close to the action themselves. Like in years past, city garages will be open, and cost $20 a day.
You can watch the city’s full news conference:
This is the first year though that the city will only accept credit cards when you park, no cash, so be ready. Monthly customers, typically downtown workers, will have their spots reserved until 8:30 on festival days.
After that, the spots will be sold first come, first served.
For the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, if you park in any of the core garages like Whitaker, Liberty and Bryan, you may not be able to leave those garages until the parade is over, around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.
A lot of visitors also utilize charter buses to come into town in large groups. It sounds like Saturday will be the busy day for those.
“Those buses, which will probably be in the neighborhood of somewhere between 30 and 50 buses," said Sean Brandon, Director of Parking and Mobility. "We will be routing to Indian Street. Indian Street is loading and unloading only for those buses. So they will drop their folks off and then pick them back up probably later that night.”
Another way Brandon recommends getting around on the day of the parade is Chatham Area Transit. Last year there were nearly 8,000 riders on CAT buses. Rideshares Uber and Lyft nearly doubled their trips from the year before.
