Styrofoam coolers not allowed in downtown squares for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City staff held a meeting Tuesday to discuss St. Patrick’s Day.
One of the big areas of focus this year, as it has been in recent years, is cutting down on litter.
“We care about our community," said Susan Broker with the City of Savannah. "There is absolutely no reason we should look around at the end of the day and see some of the things we’ve seen.”
To cut down on waste, the city is asking people to not bring Styrofoam coolers into the parks and squares during this years St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Litter continues to be an issue, including along the parade route in the squares people rush to occupy first thing on parade day.
We saw that play out in Wright Square last year. But with the festival and parade being separate this year, business operators aren’t anticipating the same problems.
“I think when it’s not the parade plus the festivities right on top of the square with the route going through, I don’t think it’s going to be nearly as much of a problem as it was last year,” said Thomas Fox, manager of Mad Mac’s Bakery.
Public safety corridors will also be in play this year, which are pathways for public safety and public works to use to get through the squares.
Planning for the festival weekend and parade day starts in June, so city staff are in the final planning stages. We’re anticipating a few more of these meetings as we get even closer to the holiday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.