Tigers sweep rival Golden Rams at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The players on Savannah State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams may not have a ton of experience in the old conference rivalry with Albany State.
But the Tigers played like they didn’t like the Golden Rams very much Monday night.
The men and women each picked up SIAC victories over Albany State, keeping good things going for one and upsetting the divisional apple cart for the others.
ALBANY STATE 59, SAVANNAH STATE 69 (MEN)
Marcus Scott has 18 points to lead Albany State, while Trey Deloach and Avery Joyner also crossed the double digit threshold in a 69-59 win over the Golden Rams.
The first half saw scoring runs for each team, but the Tigers took back the lead with 4:08 remaining and never returned it.
SSU improves to 7-10 overall and 7-7 in the SIAC with the win.
ALBANY STATE 53, SAVANNAH STATE 85 (WOMEN)
Make it six wins in the last seven games for the Savannah State Tigers, who crushed Albany State tonight at home.
The Tigers jumped all over the Golden Rams out of the gate and led 24-9 after the first quarter. SSU never trailed in this game, and five Tigers scored in double figures.
Le’Andrea Gillis had 18 points and six rebounds, while Amari Heard added 18 points and nine rebounds from the bench.
With the win, SSU improves to 12-5 overall and 7-5 in the SIAC.
