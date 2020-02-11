Tuesday: Near record warmth, more clouds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under lots of clouds, temperatures are unseasonably mild this morning; in the mid to upper 60s this morning.
Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low and mid-70s by noon; peaking near a record high temperature in the lower 80s this afternoon.
Humidity is high and patchy dense fog is possible through the morning commute - diminishing before 9 a.m. or so. The forecast remains mostly dry today, but an isolated shower cannot be, completely, ruled out.
Dress for a very mild, muggy evening if you have plans after 5 p.m.
The forecast features the possibility of dense fog late tonight into Wednesday morning. Peeks of sun returns through Wednesday afternoon as the temperature peaks around 80°.
A cold front approaches Thursday; spreading showers and a few thunderstorms into our area through the day.
Colder, drier weather filters in Friday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.