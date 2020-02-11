Vigil held for teenager shot, killed on West 60th St. in Savannah

Vigil held for teenager shot, killed on West 60th St. in Savannah
​Alexis Devoe and her son. (Source: Lakesha Leach)
By Bria Bolden | February 11, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 6:47 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of Alexis Devoe are mourning and celebrating the life of the teenager and young mother.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed near West 60th and Montgomery streets Saturday evening.

A vigil was held Tuesday night at The Hub at Montgomery.

Family says she was a dancer and a supportive sister and mother. Devoe leaves behind a 5-month-old son.

[Previous story: Savannah Police investigating violent weekend that left 2 dead]

The Savannah Police Department is investigating the case.

WTOC’s Bria Bolden will have more on this story on THE News at 11 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.