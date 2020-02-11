Vigil held for teenager shot, killed on West 60th St. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of Alexis Devoe are mourning and celebrating the life of the teenager and young mother.
The 17-year-old was shot and killed near West 60th and Montgomery streets Saturday evening.
A vigil was held Tuesday night at The Hub at Montgomery.
Family says she was a dancer and a supportive sister and mother. Devoe leaves behind a 5-month-old son.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating the case.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating the case.
