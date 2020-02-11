3 ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ve all heard of Valentine’s Day but ladies, what about Galentine’s Day? This fictional holiday first popped up several years ago as part of the storyline on the hit NBC show Parks and Rec, but now, it’s taken off as a day for women to celebrate female friendships!
The first stop on our Galentine’s Day tour is Sea Salt and Sugar. This all-natural nail salon owned by three women who know the importance of quality girl time.
“I read somewhere when you hang out with your girlfriends it gives you endorphins, euphoric feeling," said Dr. Christy Harping. "I truly believe that, it’s awesome to just hang out with your girlfriends, to laugh.”
This health-conscious nail salon is teaming up with a local boutique for a night of pampering!
“We’re having a Galentine’s Day popup event with Fabrik on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., Fabrik is bringing apparel and merchandise, jewelry, we’re offering $15 polish changes with Valentine’s Day nail art,” Dr. Harping said. “We work way too hard, we’re spread super thin, it’s important to take some time to relax and renew and take good care of yourself.”
We visited another local business hosting a Galentine’s Day party. The Melted Grape is a brand new, DIY candle bar in Savannah.
“We’re having an open juice bar and small bites for you to bring your girlfriend and enjoy candlemaking with your friends this Thursday,” said owner Bianca Bolton. “Galentines is so special because a lot of time, we put emphasis on relationships when it comes to Valentine’s and your friends are always there so what better way to show appreciation than to be around your girlfriends on this special day and show love to them.”
If you and your gal pals love a good glass of wine, the Savannah Wine Cellar is the place to be.
“We get a lot of groups of ladies that come in and they just want to relax in a pressure-free environment and hang out with their friends try some different wines everyone can get exactly what they like,” said Bridget Michael with Savannah Wine Cellar. “You just get one of our tasting cards and pay out for what you taste when you’re done,”
Proceeds from Thursday’s Galentine’s tasting go to the Marine spouse’s scholarship fund, benefiting children with parents in the military.
“Come out try some Spanish wine with your Galentine and support a great cause," Michael said. “I think it will be a really fun event and we’re excited about it. We say love the wine you’re with, so whether you’re in a relationship or not you know it’s a great time to celebrate being with your friends.”
