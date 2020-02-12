Annual Band of Brothers banquet held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 400 people gathered for the annual Band of Brothers banquet Tuesday night at the Alee Temple in Savannah.
The banquet is an idea of Pastor Kenny Grant who teaches a weekly Bible study group for men in our community. The Band of Brothers is known for holding community events, donating cars and laptops to students in need.
The group thanked their many partners who help make the donations possible. The banquet is also an opportunity for the wives to get their husbands dressed up.
The guest speaker was nationally known marriage counselor Rick Marks.
Legendary WTOC News Anchors Doug Weathers is also a member of this organization.
