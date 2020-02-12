Blue Bird: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) _ Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $403,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Macon, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.
The school bus maker posted revenue of $153.2 million in the period.
Blue Bird expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion.
Blue Bird shares have declined 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.21, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.
