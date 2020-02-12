Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office: teen arrested after “soliciting a threat” to disrupt school

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Bulloch County deputies say that a 13-year-old is in custody after she solicited someone to issue a threat at her middle school so she would not have to go to school.
The Sheriff’s Office says a post on social media got the attention of Langston Chapel Middle School officials and School Resource Officer Randy Garmin. Deputy Garmin identified the student as a seventh-grader at the school, placing her under arrest. The student was taken to the Bulloch County Jail and is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.
The Sheriff’s Office says the Department of Juvenile Justice will be involved in the case and the teen has been released to the custody of her parents according to Juvenile Justice policy.
