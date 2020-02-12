Changes coming to Henderson Park in southern Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Henderson Park will soon get a face lift, starting with a 19,000 square foot double gym, two additional recreational fields and parking.
Currently the park has a dog park, baseball and soccer fields with artificial turf and much more.
Bryan County Administrator Ben Taylor says south Bryan County recreational sports has increased tremendously over the years and they want to accommodate the growth.
He says even though they are still in the planning process, the renovations will give them at least 20 more years of growth for gym and field sports.
"We've experienced since 2015 a 24 percent growth rate as far as what we're calling our gym sports, volleyball and basketball pretty good growth there. We haven't built a gym in a number of years they're overcrowded so we wanted to address that this year from our SPLOST budget,” Taylor said.
The park sits next to McAllister Elementary School. Taylor says much of the renovations would stretch adjacent to McAllister Elementary.
There’s no word yet on when construction will begin.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.