Coastal Health District releases photos of bugs in kitchen at SSU Student Union

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More information is becoming available about why the Savannah State University Student Union was closed for cleaning and maintenance.
The school closed the Student Union after social media posts showing bugs crawling across food. A parent called the health department to complain about it at the end of January.
The Coastal Health District sent an investigator to the school, who told the university to deep clean the union. That cleaning and the follow-up finished on Monday.
The health department cleared the school to re-open the Student Union that day.
WTOC is working to confirm if the university has reopened the Student Union.
Previous Story:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.