Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-12-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move in Thursday with our next chance for showers and possible storms. High pressure builds in Friday into Saturday with drier and much colder air. A coastal trough develops Sunday and will try to bring in more clouds and a slight chance for showers. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front briefly moves in Monday before pushing back northward Tuesday. Another cold front moves through Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers possible.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 76-83.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 67-70.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Storms are not forecast to be severe. Highs 75-82.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will see a chance for showers through daybreak then a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 60s.
Friday night will be mostly clear and colder, lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
