Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-12-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move in Thursday with our next chance for showers and possible storms. High pressure builds in Friday into Saturday with drier and much colder air. A coastal trough develops Sunday and will try to bring in more clouds and a slight chance for showers. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front briefly moves in Monday before pushing back northward Tuesday. Another cold front moves through Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers possible.