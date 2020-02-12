Developer seeking to build new hotel meets with Savannah’s historic review board

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A developer wants to build a new hotel in downtown Savannah on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Those developers met with Savannah’s historic district board of review on Wednesday.
The developers are proposing a six-story branded hotel with about 200 rooms and underground parking. The design of the building is art deco and some of those details are what the historic board of review wanted to go over.
The hotel, if approved, would sit near Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. and Broughton Street in a currently unused lot.
The board wanted to look at every aspect of the building. That will range from the materials used, how dark the building’s color might be, and specifics on windows and doors to the new hotel.
The developers agreed to work with the board as they look to fine-tune their design to meet the classifications. That’s something several board members were thankful for, but felt the work must be continued.
“I commend the petitioner for addressing staff comments and concerns, however I still think it should be continued due to the fact that we’re just getting that information now,” said Melissa Memory, a member of the review board.
The development team says they are going to get to work on the changes quickly with hopes of beginning their project as soon as possible.
