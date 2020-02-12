Drug, firearm seizure leads to arrest on Royal Inn Ct.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department arrested a man in possession of multiple firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia on Monday morning.
SPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force was made aware of possible drug-related activity in the Royal Inn Court area in January. They began investigating the claims and were able to identify suspects in connection to the illegal activity.
Tazjuan Arrington, 20, was identified as a suspect and was arrested Monday after a search warrant revealed he was in possession of seven firearms, with one being stolen, and drugs. He has been charged with possession of marijuana over one ounce, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving a firearm.
The following items were seized during Monday’s search warrant:
- 570.2 grams of marijuana
- Two vials of THC oil
- Multiple digital scales
- Drug paraphernalia
- Seven stolen firearms and related items
- Gang-related paraphernalia
“We are continuing to crack down on violent offenders and those partaking in illegal activity in our community,” said Chief Roy Minter. “We appreciate the willingness of the community working with us to address these issues, and we encourage anyone who has information on crimes in our City to contact us. The Savannah Police Department is committed to the safety of this community and will continue to work to eradicate this type of behavior from our neighborhoods.”
If you want to report illegal activity, call 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
