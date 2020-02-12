Hazelhurst pharmacy, pharmacist named in federal civil suit

HAZELHURST, Ga. (WTOC) -A local pharmacy has been named in a federal civil suit accused of dispensing thousands of opioids.
According to the documents, Chip’s Discount drugs in Hazelhurst and pharmacist Rogers Wood failed to recognize “red flags” when filling prescriptions.
Those warning signs included things such as patients traveling long distances to get refills, prescriptions for multiple strengths of the same drug, and large quantities of prescriptions.
Federal prosecutors say “The defendants ‘knew or should have known’ that many of the prescriptions it filled were not issued for legitimate reasons.”
The suit also alleges that “the defendants could not account for more than 9,000 oxycodone and hydrocodone pills supplied to the pharmacy.”
Each violation carries a penalty of up to $64,000 dollars.
