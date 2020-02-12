How to make your own Valentine’s Day bouquet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cutter Martin showed us how to make a Valentine’s gift that’s going to last long after Friday.
Most folks opt for an arrangement of cut flowers, and whether roses or daisies, the list goes on and on. There are longer-term flowering options available to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
A pretty classic potting arraignment includes snapdragons, cyclamen, and dusty millers. These are all late winter, very early spring annuals. Of course, be careful with these. They won’t last too long into spring warmth and certainly won’t make it in our summer heat. But, they will last for a few, to several, more weeks and can be easily swapped out in the pot as weather conditions change.
This is also a setup that is fun for the entire family to put together for a loved one; like mom or dad. The entire setup was a pot for less than $50. You can save money by reusing, or creating, your own pot and buying plants that are on sale.
