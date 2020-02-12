Knights to name Jenkins’ Stewart as new head coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Windsor Forest is turning to a cross town rival for their next head football coach.
Sources tell WTOC the Knights will introduce Jenkins offensive coordinator Jeb Stewart as their new head football coach at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
The Warriors averaged nearly 38 points per game in 2019 as they reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1966. RB Damozzio Harris was named the GACA South Class AAA Offensive Player of the Year after his first season in the Warriors’ attack.
Stewart will be the Knights’ third head coach in three seasons, taking over for Isaac Ferrell. Ferrell left for Tattnall County after one season at The Castle. The Knights went 6-5 in 2019, reaching the state playoffs for the third consecutive year.
The move caps off a tough day for the Warrior program. Head coach Jason Cameron is also leaving Jenkins. Cameron will be announced as the new Vidalia head coach Wednesday morning (put link to that story here).
Stewart declined comment when reached by WTOC Tuesday. Windsor Forest has announced a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
