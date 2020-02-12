Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia congressman says a federal grant will give the Port of Savannah $34.6 million for an important upgrade. Republican Rep. Buddy Carter said in a news release Tuesday that the Department of Transportation will provide the funding through a Port Infrastructure Development Grant. Carter says the money will pay to demolish and rebuild one of the berths where cargo ships dock at the port to extend and realign it. The berth will also be deepened to 47 feet to match the expansion of the shipping channel connecting the Savannah port to the Atlantic Ocean. Savannah is the nation's fourth-busiest port for cargo moved in shipping containers.