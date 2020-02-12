Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HIGH SCHOOL NAME CHANGE-RACIST
Students: Remove white supremacist's name from high school
ATLANTA (AP) — Students at an Atlanta high school want to rename their school because its namesake was a 19th century newspaper editor who endorsed white supremacy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitutions reports students at Henry W. Grady High School submitted a petition to the school board on Feb. 3 requesting a name change for the school. Grady was an editor and part-owner of The Atlanta Constitution, and he promoted white supremacy. Students say they want a more inclusive environment. They suggested journalist Ida B. Wells and civil rights attorney Donald Lee Hollowell as potential names for the school. The Atlanta School Board says they are reviewing the petition.
VOTER REGISTRATION DATABASE-RECORDS DISPUTE
Judge rules against Georgia elections chief in records case
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has rejected Georgia officials' arguments in an election-related lawsuit and ruled that information being sought by a journalist and an activist is subject to public disclosure. A journalist and a civil rights activist had sued for the records under the National Voter Registration Act of 1983. State lawyers argued the state didn't use the records for voter list maintenance so they aren't subject to that law and said the lawsuit should be dismissed. The judge disagreed and said the plaintiffs are entitled to the records.
SMALL JET CRASH-GEORGIA
Georgia authorities ID 4 killed in weekend small plane crash
CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Four people killed in a small jet crash in the Georgia mountains have been identified. The Gordon County coroner's office on Tuesday said the deceased included three men and one woman. They were identified as the 68-year-old pilot, Roy Smith, of Fayetteville, Georgia; his son, 25-year-old Morgen Smith of Atlanta; Morgen Smith's girlfriend, 23-year-old Savannah Sims of Atlanta; and the 62-year-old co-pilot, Raymond Sluk of Senoia, Georgia. National Transportation Safety Board investigators say it could be up to 18 months before a determination is made on what caused the crash. The FAA says the plane disappeared Saturday on a flight bound for Nashville, Tennessee.
SAVANNAH PORT-GRANT
Savannah port to get $34.6M federal grant to upgrade berth
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia congressman says a federal grant will give the Port of Savannah $34.6 million for an important upgrade. Republican Rep. Buddy Carter said in a news release Tuesday that the Department of Transportation will provide the funding through a Port Infrastructure Development Grant. Carter says the money will pay to demolish and rebuild one of the berths where cargo ships dock at the port to extend and realign it. The berth will also be deepened to 47 feet to match the expansion of the shipping channel connecting the Savannah port to the Atlantic Ocean. Savannah is the nation's fourth-busiest port for cargo moved in shipping containers.
SUPREME COURT-THOMAS
Justice Thomas: Judges must uphold law, even when unpopular
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says judges must resist the temptation to bend their rulings to their own personal beliefs. Instead, he told an Atlanta audience Tuesday, they must be committed to upholding the rule of law, even when that leads to unpopular decisions. Thomas gave the keynote address at the dedication of the new Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the state's two appellate courts. The building is named after former Gov. Nathan Deal, who pushed through broad reforms to the state's criminal justice system.
FIREFIGHTER SUSPENDED
Firefighter faces suspension for entering burning home alone
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta firefighter is set to be suspended next week for actions he took while trying to save a 95-year-old woman from a blaze. Video from the scene obtained by news outlets showed Atlanta Fire Capt. Daniel Dwyer entering a burning west Atlanta home by himself last June, locating resident Sally Skrine on the ground and pulling her to safety. News outlets report Skrine later died from her injuries. A complaint prepared by the department says Dwyer violated policy when he entered the home without waiting for reinforcement. Dwyer will be suspended without pay for four days. He said he's appealing.
COX PAPERS-BUYBACK
Cox repurchases Ohio papers, continues daily paper printing
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Cox Enterprises Inc. says it has repurchased its three Ohio newspapers, allowing daily print publication to continue. Printing seven days a week was in danger after the company sold its properties to New York-based Apollo Global Management last year. The Federal Communications Commission has said Apollo could buy Atlanta-based Cox's TV stations only if it stopped publishing a daily paper in the Dayton market. Jana Collier is interim operations leader for the Ohio newspapers. Collier called the decision the best possible outcome for the newspapers, which are the Dayton Daily Daily News, the Springfield News-Sun and the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia budget chief apologizes to lawmakers on information
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's budget director is apologizing to top House budget writers. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr was answering criticism Tuesday that Kemp's administration hasn't been forthcoming with Georgia lawmakers about his spending plans. The Kemp administration argues it has been careful with cuts, saying services won't be hit hard by reductions. House Speaker David Ralston called a timeout in the session for House budget writers to come to conclusions on amending the current year's spending plan. The Republican Kemp ordered more than $200 million in reductions.