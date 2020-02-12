Love is in the air at the Mighty Eighth Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Mighty Eighth Museum’s education department is hosting a talk on Thursday, Feb. 13, focusing on World War II stories and items from their archives.
Attendees will see period photos, letters, sweetheart jewelry, and hear from 97-year-old World War II Navy Veteran Betty Robars.
Betty’s wedding dress will be on display while she shares her love story of her husband Ed who served as a copilot in the Eighth Air Force during the war.
“They really show the personalities of people through the pages. That’s really one of the best things about doing the research for this. To see what different people were like and how different it was back then and yet how similar it is," said Heather Thies, Director of Education and Volunteers.
This free event begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
