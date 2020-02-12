Meeting to discuss possible future for former Coastal Empire fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community leaders are holding a meeting to discuss updates for the former Coastal Empire fairgrounds.
The city has been looking to develop the 67 acre property for a few years now.
The city bought this property for just over $3 million in 2016 and originally planned to use it for affordable housing.
However, after further examination of the plot, 16 of 67 acres were found unusable for housing. In 2017, a state representative was looking to buy some of the land for a studio complex for film production, but the city ultimately shot that down.
Last year, city council investigated having a nonprofit on the land to develop a recreational facility. Now, the land is still going unused, but some city leaders say they don't want to rush this process.
"The best way for us to move forward on this is to put a pause button on it, if we're going to be transparent and accountable to this, we now have a new council. And we own the property and I think we paid more for it than it was worth because we thought it was that strategic of a property. I think we step back from it and start again visioning what we want from that property,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
The meeting is being held at the Liberty City Community Center. Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
