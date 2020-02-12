New dental clinic for children opens at Chatham Co. Health Dept.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is now offering youth dental services at the Chatham County Health Department.
The program is intended to help those who are uninsured or have limited insurance.
Coastal Health District Dental Director Dr. Deb Smith says it's crucial that children practice good oral hygiene, and the district wants to help as many kids as they can with this new clinic.
The clinic is located inside the Chatham County Health Department at 1395 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. This space used to be a check-in area for the department, but the staff renovated the space to become a dental office. It includes three treatment rooms for those ages 0 to 17.
The dental clinic offers exams, cleanings, sealants, fillings, extractions, X-rays, and fluoride treatments.
Dr. Smith says education is also a big part of their services because they want to make sure children know how to take care of their teeth.
“Children with poor oral health do not perform well in school. There are a lot of studies about the number of days of school missed. They can’t do well on tests, they can’t eat or speak if they have a toothache, so oral health is very important,” said Dr. Smith.
The Coastal Health District says they already held a soft opening for the clinic but are now ready to begin taking more patients.
Appointments for the Chatham County Health Department dental clinic can be scheduled as follows:
- Monday – Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., (closed 12 -1 p.m.)
- Thursday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m.)
- Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Children under three years of age will be seen on a walk-in basis.
If you’d like to learn more about the youth dental clinic or schedule an appointment, call the Coastal Health District at 912-691-6229 or click here.
