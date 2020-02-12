New Statesboro Chamber of Commerce director speaks to group of business owners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new director for the Statesboro Chamber of Commerce has goals for the group, and Statesboro's business community.
Skip Alford wants to offer resources and networking to businesses, help nurture new startups, and convince more companies to move or expand here.
Alford spoke to a group of business owners downtown Wednesday morning at the Business Innovation Group center. He told the group about his background, most recently at the chamber in Palm Harbour, Fla.
He believes Statesboro has plenty of selling points to grow the chamber before its current 575 members. He also says Georgia's ranking as most pro-business state puts them on a platform to showcase itself.
“When people look at moving here, or starting a business here, or moving part of their established corporation here they see Statesboro as a vibrant, wonderful place to live, work, and play,” Alford said.
He hopes to use the internet and other platforms to raise Statesboro's visibility and the visibility of the chamber member businesses.
Alford started in January after the retirement of long time director Phyllis Thompson.
