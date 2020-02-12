Savannah mayor addresses recent gun violence

“Chief Minter and the police department I think have been doing an excellent job, and I believe that there are some good leads, some good community leads," said Mayor Johnson. "And I think that they will be doing some good old fashioned police work. And we’re hoping to have these resolved. It does not clear what has happened, it certainly doesn’t bring the loved ones back. But we just know that gun violence does not work, and it will not be tolerated in our community.”