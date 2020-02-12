Savannah students build tidal sensors to collect data across the county

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wire by wire. Gromet by gromet. Hole by hole. Jenkins High School students are working on a project that’s breaking the mold in how to gather sea level data in the future.
Lucas Tucker, a junior at Jenkins, bored holes for the housing for the sensors.
"I'll definitely be able to look back and see all the data and see if the sea levels really did rise,” Tucker said.
Engineering teacher Thomas Maty said he heard about the Georgia Tech project, went to a meeting and is proud to say they're the only high school working on this.
"It's not just for us, it's for 25 years from now, 50 years from now to collect that data to see if there is a big problem or not,” Maty said.
Some students just appreciated the opportunity.
"It's interesting to get to work with them and get to know them to try to get an 'in' there with the school and to gain some experience,” Jenkins junior Jasper Huddleston said.
"Taking this engineering course is exposing me to everything right now, but this is sparking my interest,” Jenkins junior DeAndre Brown said.
Besides building and assembly, students are trouble shooting and streamlining the sensor's initial design.
"If you look at the design, there's a whole lot of space and that's the antenna. We used one of the shark fin antennas you see on a car to put on the front and that was part of our redesign,” Maty said.
There are several sensors already up and running around Chatham County. It will give a comprehensive idea of water levels during storms and historically besides relying on the one gauge at Fort Pulaski.
"I think it's really good for the City of Savannah and the engineering students here to be able to do something that actually helps their city,” Jenkins junior Lucas Tucker said.
The goal is to get sensors beyond Chatham County.
